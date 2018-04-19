Police: Man opens fire on three people after trying to hit two with a car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remains in jail Thursday following his arrest on allegations that he opened fire on several people after first trying to hit them with a car.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Wells is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree burglary; first-degree assault and battery; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of a weapon by an unlawful person.

Bail has not been set on any of his charges.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department state officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Boundary Street on Saturday shortly after 3 p.m. for a shooting complaint.

One of the victims said he was walking down Boundary Street and went behind a late model Mercury Marquis the suspect was sitting in. As the man walked behind the car, Wells allegedly backed up toward him several times and attempted to hit him and block his path, the report stated.

The victim went back to a home on Williams Street and told his aunt what happened. The aunt then called the man’s mother and let her know what had transpired.

At that point, the man and his aunt headed back to his home on Boundary Street. Once they passed behind the Marquis, Wells reportedly tried to hit them again, according to the report.

Both victims made it to his residence. The suspect then got into a Nissan Maxima and pulled in front of the home. The three “exchanged words” before Wells allegedly walked to the front screen door and pulled on it while the aunt was trying to hold it shut.

The suspect was able to get into the home and punched the woman in the face two or three times, the report stated. The man was able to push Wells out of the front door as the mother arrived at the residence.

Eventually, the suspect went back to his home and made statements “as to not having a gun on him but he could very quickly,” the report stated. The two victims went out to the mother’s car to tell them what was going on.

At that time, the suspect allegedly came out of his home with a pistol and started firing rounds at all three victims, according to the police report. The mother had a .38-caliber revolver in her vehicle and began returning fire.

The suspect then left in the Nissan Maxima. It was estimated he fired 15 rounds, while the mother fired five, the report stated.

Police reportedly found shell casings were found in the victim’s driveway.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Wells and he turned himself in to Conway police Wednesday afternoon.

