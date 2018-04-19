Settlement reached in lawsuit against now-deceased detective, Horry County Police

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The lawsuit against Horry County Police and other associated defendants filed in 2016 by “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” alleging misconduct by now-deceased former detective Allen Large was settled and dismissed on Monday, according to court document obtained by WMBF News.

The lawsuit was one of three filed against Allen Large by three different female crime victims. The suit filed by “Jane Doe” and her father “John Doe” claimed that Large failed to properly investigate her case. Two other suits filed by “Jane Doe 2” and “Jane Doe 3” alleged misconduct by Large, including sexual harassment, sexual advances, and sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed in April of 2016 against Horry County, Horry County Police Department, Brian Scott Perry Jr., Brian Scott Perry, Denise Perry, Allen Large, and Saundra Rhodes.

The lawsuit stated that Brian Scott Perry Jr. forced the then-15-year-old Jane Doe to drink alcohol at a party, and then raped her in 2013. She told her parents in March 2014, and they told police. The suit alleges that detectives, including Large, acted in a negligent manner by closing the file in April 2014, despite evidence.

After Large was fired in July 2015, they reopened Jane Doe’s case and arrested Perry Jr. in March of 2016. The suit alleges that reopening and prosecution of case shows HCPD and Horry County's failure to train, hire, supervise, and properly investigate the crime.

While the dismissal document filed Monday indicates that the lawsuit was settled and indicate what settlement was reached. If the settlement is not consummated within 60 days, either party may petition the court to reopen it, the document states.

WMBF News checked into the status of several other pending lawsuits filed by female victims against Large, Horry County Police, and other associated parties. On April 11, lawsuits filed on behalf of “Jane Doe 3” and “Jane Doe 4” were reassigned to Judge Marvin Quattlebaum, Jr. from Judge Bruce Hendricks, the previously-assigned judge in these cases.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.