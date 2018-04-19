Windsor Green condo fire originated in second floor breezeway, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire investigators with Horry County Fire Rescue have determined the origin of the fire at Windsor Green condos on April 12.

According to a release from HCFR, the fire originated on the exterior wall of the second floor breezeway in proximity to Unit 201. The cause of the fire, which investigators do not believe is suspicious, is still under investigation.

