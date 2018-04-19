Man charged with murder in death of 28-year-old woman killed in Hartsville shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in the 700 block of 8th Street, according to information from Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee and the Hartsville Police Department.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Keiyatta Smith, of Hartsville. Smith was pronounced dead at scene, Hardee confirms. The death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Friday.

An arrest has been made in connection with Smith's death.

According to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair, Phillip Franklin has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

Franklin is also expected to be charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; unlawful carrying of a handgun; pointing and presenting; and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Blair added the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges may be pending.

