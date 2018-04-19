Restaurant Scorecard: Breakfast buffet scores 79, seafood market near perfect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hungry and hoping to dine out or grab food to go this weekend? From a breakfast buffet to a seafood market, we've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Starting off this week is Lenny's Country Kitchen at 1610 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the eatery a 79 out of 100 recently.

Lenny's is known for the largest breakfast buffet in Myrtle Beach. It also serves lunch and dinner. Inspectors took off points for a consecutive violation of there not being hand soap at the hand sink at the buffet cook line. Bare hand contact while spooning mashed potatoes was also seen, and some food was stored at improper temperatures. A door handle was also missing from a cooler.

China Buffet at 1293 38th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach. Diners can order Chinese dishes and sushi from the menu or choose the all-you-can-eat buffet. They recently scored an 82.

Inspectors reported seeing food stored improperly. They also saw the blade of a can opener had debris and food accumulation, and debris was found inside the ice machine and on some shelves.

Mr. Fish Seafood Market is at 6307 A N. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach. It’s advertised as a market offering local fish, sauces and seasonings, plus other groceries, amid ocean-inspired decor. They scored a 93.

State inspectors took off points for hand soap not being available at a hand sink, and some foods not being stored at proper temperatures.

If you’re catching a flight from MYR and looking for chips and tacos, Nacho Hippo is inside the terminal at 1100 Jetport Road. They scored a near-perfect 98

Inspectors say they saw boxes of fries on the freezer floor and tea urns weren’t covered with lids. Both items were corrected during the inspection. A point was also taken off for cooked chicken wings in the walk-in cooler that were wrapped tightly with saran wrap and stacked on top of one another.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.