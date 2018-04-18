Study shows SC ranks third in the nation for fatal DUI crashes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A newly released study from a consumer research group reveals South Carolina ranks third in the country for fatal DUI crashes.

Data from the research and analysis website Value Penguin shows despite having less than half the population of its northern neighbor, drunk driving deaths in South Carolina are almost even with North Carolina.

The research shows South Carolina has 6.59 DUI deaths per 100,000 residents.

Montana is at the top of the list for deadly DUIs, while North Dakota is second.

Other information from the study showed a third of all traffic deaths involved a drunk driver.

Additionally, there is roughly one alcohol-related traffic death every 50 minutes in the U.S., according to the study. About 12 in 100,000 people died in a traffic-related death last year, and 28 percent of those deaths involved at least one drunk driver.

To read the complete study, click here.

