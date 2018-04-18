Florence One schools will install metal detectors

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - In an effort to make their schools safer, Florence One School District will install walk-through metal detectors in all of its high schools.

There will be at least three metal detectors placed at each high school. Everyone will be screened when they enter the building.

Norey Black, a senior at Wilson High School, said with the new upgrades, students will be able to focus more on learning instead of worrying about their safety.

“I’m supposed to be going to be able to learn and better myself, and I can’t even be guaranteed my own safety,” Black said.

After the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., two months ago, Black said many students were on edge. She said the tragic incident made her scared to go to school.

“I used to think kind of off-hand, like if something were to happen, the doors would sometimes be unlocked, like it would kind of be easy for some people to get in,” Black said.

Last month, the Florence One School Board approved $1.3 million in funding for the upgrades. Along with metal detectors, all of the high schools’ surveillance systems will be replaced.

“I think it’s a good addition mostly because as a school it should be their concern, like the safety of the school should be their primary concern. So I think adding metal detectors is for the best,” Black said.

District officials said the other part of the safety plan is parents and students communicating with administrators and parents.

Black agreed, adding that students also have opinions and voices too, especially on something that affects them the most.

“It should be a major concern of, like, legislators and teachers like that to help prevent stuff like this from happening, but it also goes to the students as well because that’s where it all start,” she said.

The metal detectors will be installed and start being utilized in May.

