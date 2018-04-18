Suspect identified in deadly Sunday stabbing in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a man wanted for murder out of Florence.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, Elias Soriano is wanted for the murder of Juan Carlos Zurita, whose body was found at a home on Dexter Drive Sunday. The cause of death was multiple wounds from an edged weapon.

The suspect was caught on surveillance and identified Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call their local authorities or Florence police at (843) 665-3191.

