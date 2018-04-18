Thursday at 6PM – One of America’s 50 most powerful women has roots in the Pee Dee

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - In an exclusive interview, WMBF News sat down with South Carolina’s very own, Darla Moore.

The Lake City native, entrepreneur, and financier, Moore has been one of the top influencers in the region for decades. Most of all, she said she is proud of her Pee Dee roots.

From those roots, she rose to become one of the nation’s most powerful women, with a net worth of over $2.3 billion. Moore was the first woman to land the cover of Fortune Magazine and was named one of 50 most powerful women in American business.

In spite of her success, she remains committed to her hometown, helping to bring ArtFields to Lake City for its sixth year.

