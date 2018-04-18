FIRST ALERT: Weather increases wildfire threat Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm, windy and dry weather will lead to an increased threat of wildfires Thursday.

Warm temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, very low humidity of 25 to 35 percent, and wind gusts of 30 mph will create a increased risk of wildfires through the day Thursday. Burn bans remain in effect for the unincorporated areas of Horry County through Thursday and burning is highly discouraged elsewhere.

Wildfire season runs from February through May and often peaks in April. On average, 20,000 acres are burned across South Carolina from wildfires.

Cooler weather and less wind will arrive on Friday and reduce the risk of wildfires.

