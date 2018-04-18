Darlington County fire officials advise against outdoor burning following hayfield fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a hayfield fire in the Darlington area Wednesday afternoon that burned roughly 2.5 acres, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers.

The fire was reported off Sally Hill Road in the Timmonsville area, Flowers said. He added crews were able to get it under control within 30 minutes and the South Carolina Forestry Commission put a fire break around it.

Flowers said Darlington County is currently not under an outdoor burn ban, although fire conditions are bad.

“We’re strongly encouraging citizens not to burn,” Flowers said.

