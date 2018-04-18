FIRST ALERT: One more warm day ahead of the next cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After the warmest day so far this year, cooler weather arrives to finish up the work week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s with a lingering southerly breeze.

Temperatures will once again climb quickly on Thursday, but not quite as warm as Wednesday. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Southerly winds will shift to the west and become strong and gusty during the day. Wind gusts of 30 mph will likely at times through the afternoon and evening.

A surge of much cooler weather arrives Thursday night. By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s. Friday afternoon temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the prior day with afternoon highs in the 60s.

The cooler weather lingers into the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70 and overnight readings in the 40s.

Dry weather lingers through the weekend before an off shore storm system delivers the next risk of rain early next week.

