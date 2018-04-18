Pelicans host Horry County Special Olympics Spring Games for third consecutive year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Wednesday morning’s nice weather made for a perfect day of fun and teamwork at TicketReturn.com Field, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans hosted the Horry County Special Olympics Spring Games.

Four hundred Special Olympic athletes from across Horry County joined with 400 "buddies" and volunteers to compete in various events.

Athletes also had the chance to enter South Carolina's Summer Games that will be held in Columbia next month.

The Special Olympics Spring Games give athletes all over Horry County with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete, receive medals and celebrate the bravery they have to be successful at anything they want.

Wednesday’s events began with the S.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run at Myrtle Beach's fire training facility. This marked the third year the games were held at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.