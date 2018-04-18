Crews respond to house fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue shortly before 3:30 p.m., crews were on scene at Adrian Highway and U.S. 701 North for a working fire in a single-family home.

There were no reports of injuries at this time, according to the tweet. The fire investigator was requested.

ADRIAN HWY / N HWY 701 for a working fire in a single family home. No reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters at this time. Fire Investigator requested — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 18, 2018

