More attractions, rides for Horry County Fair's third year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beginning Friday, thousands of fair goers will make their way to the Myrtle Beach Speedway for the third annual Horry County Fair.

Organizers say they hope to build on the success of the first two years. More rides are in the works to accommodate a growing crowd which means fair goers can expect to see 40 rides and over 100 total attractions.

People headed to the fair can also expect things like thrill rides, live entertainment, a petting zoo, and delicious foods. Organizers say the 2017 fair drew 90,000 people and they hope to top that this time around.

General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Speedway and Horry County Fair Steve Zacharias says putting together this ten-day event is a tough task.

“It’s an all year process you know from getting the permitting to making sure that all of the food and service stuff is taken care of, marketing, and just preparation. After the third year it’s starting to get to the point where it’s getting a little bit easier,” said Zacharias.

