Lockdown lifted at Hartsville Middle School after rumors of threat

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officers put Hartsville Middle School on lockdown based on rumors of a threat against a person at the school, according to a Facebook post from the school.

The lockdown was lifted at about 3:25 p.m., and students were dismissed as usual at that time.

School staff members are working with law enforcement as they investigate the situation to ensure the safety of everyone, the post states.

“Everyone is safe,” the post states. “Safety is always our highest priority.”

