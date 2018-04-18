Georgetown in the running for Best Coastal Small Town

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – As USA Today’s “10Best” Awards rolls on, another local community could get recognition as one of the country’s 10 Best coastal communities.

Georgetown is in the running for Best Coastal Small Town, and currently sits at the number six spot on the list. There are still 25 days left to vote, and users can vote once per day.

Click here for more information and to vote.

10Best editors state Georgetown is “what Charleston used to be – 200-year-old homes (more than Charleston in fact), scenic plantations, lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds. Local restaurants serve up Low Country specialties, and outdoor adventures might include kayaking, fishing or paddleboarding.”

Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach was selected as the best beach in South Carolina by 10Best, and Myrtle Beach was declared the fifth best East Coast beach.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to select the initial nominees in each category, and the top 10 winners are determined by a popular vote.

