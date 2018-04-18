Deputies need your help in credit card theft investigation

Deputies say the credit card was stolen from a vehicle on April 5 (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who reportedly used a stolen credit card at a local grocery store.

Deputies say the credit card was stolen from a vehicle on April 5.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the person shown in the photograph is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Submit-A-Tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

