Report: Florence woman wanted for attempted murder arrested after police pursuit

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman with an outstanding warrant for attempted murder was arrested Monday after failing to stop her vehicle for police who were attempting a traffic stop, according to information from the Florence Police Department.

Amy Delores Williamson, 33, is charged with attempted murder, possession of marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Police saw Williamson's car in the 900 block of Gladstone Street and attempted a traffic stop. Following a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody in the 900 block of Dixie Street.

The attempted murder charge stems from an April 13 incident at the intersection of Marlboro Street and Stackley Street where Williamson allegedly fired into another vehicle over an ongoing dispute, police say. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Williamson is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.