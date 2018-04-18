Junior League of Florence to kick-off poverty awareness campaign

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Junior League of Florence will kick-off its Little Black Dress Initiative on April 22 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Floyd Conference Center, according to a press release.

The event is a poverty awareness campaign where participants wear the same black dress for five days, through April 21. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness on how poverty impacts people’s resources, confidence and opportunities.

Participants are encouraged to collect and drop-off donated personal items such as deodorant, soap and body wash. Supporters can also collect monetary donations, the release says.

For more information, click here.

