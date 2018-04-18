Mermaid statue, permanent platform installed at Plyler Park

Close-up of the Goddess of the Sea statue (Source: City of Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new permanent platform and a statue created by an artist who made headlines last year are coming to Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.

The Goddess of the Sea, a 12-foot high bronze sculpture of a mermaid and two leaping dolphins, was installed at the park near the SkyWheel Wednesday morning. The status was designed and created by Kristin Visbal, who created the sculpture of the young girl staring down the bull on Wall Street which went viral last year.

The park now also has a permanent platform, replacing the temporary stage which was used for concerts in the past, according to a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach.

