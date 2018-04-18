Fifth suspect arrested in Florence Co. sexual assault investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The fifth suspect involved in the alleged sexual assault of a Florence woman on March 28 has been arrested, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacoby Saytwan Malik Miller, 22, of Bennettsville, was arrested by FCSO investigators Tuesday and is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

The victim says she was sexually assaulted several times while mentally incapacitated due to alcohol intoxication at the time of the incident at Patriot Lane Apartments in Florence County, the release states.

Miller is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on $5,000 surety bond.

