Two charged after shot fired in Aquarius Motel parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after a shot was reportedly fired in a Myrtle Beach motel parking, according to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report.

Elaine Mason, 37, is charged with discharging a weapon within the city and unlawful carrying of a pistol, online records show. Sheddrick Ortaviou Pendergrass, 45, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of marijuana,

On Wednesday morning, Myrtle Beach Police were called to the Aquarius Motel on 12th Avenue North at about 8:29 p.m. for a report of a shot fired, according to Captain David Knipes.

After hearing a gunshot, witnesses on scene told police they saw a black woman and black man, identified as Pendergrass, in the parking lot having a verbal argument while standing next to a burgundy Dodge Ram. The witnesses say they saw Mason in possession of the gun, the report states.

The suspects left the scene in the Dodge Ram. Police located the vehicle at the 7 Brothers Motel at 103 North Ocean Boulevard. A witness positively identified Mason and Pendergrass as the individuals who were arguing in the parking lot, police say.

There were no injuries, Capt. Knipes added. Mason and Pendergrass are currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

