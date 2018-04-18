Threatening text prompts additional security at Black Water Middle School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Black Water Middle School student received a threatening text message Tuesday evening and notified administrators. As a precaution, additional law enforcement will be at the school Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the school, the incident is currently under investigation and law enforcement has been notified. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be present at the Conway-area school.

“We take all threats seriously and will hold students accountable for their actions,” the post states.

Black Water Middle School is located at 900 E Cox Ferry Rd in the Conway area. About 700 sixth, seventh and eighth graders attend the school.

