Conway initiates outdoor burn ban due to weather conditions

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Due to weather conditions, the City of Conway has initiated an outdoor burning ban, effective immediately.

The ban is in place due to the extreme fire danger as a result of high wind speeds and relatively low humidity, according to a news release from the city.

Any and all outdoor burning is prohibited during the ban, the release states.

For more information, contact the Conway Fire Department at 843-248-1720.

Unincorporated parts of Horry County are also under a burn ban as of Wednesday morning.

Related Story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.