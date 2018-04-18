Founding member of HCPD’s Chaplain Program dies - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Founding member of HCPD’s Chaplain Program dies

Jerry T. Phillips (Source: HCPD Facebook) Jerry T. Phillips (Source: HCPD Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Pastor Jerry T. Phillips, a founding member of the Horry County Police Department’s Chaplain Program in the late 1990’s, died Monday.

Phillips served as chaplain until 2014.

“Jerry was dedicated to ministering to our employees and he sincerely cared for the members of the Horry County Police Department,” an online posting from HCPD said.

