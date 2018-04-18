FIRST ALERT: Sunny, warm Wednesday on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What a difference a day make! Mild this morning with everyone waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will quickly climb today with sunny skies and a southerly breeze. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80s inland and upper 70s along the Grand Strand.

The warmth continues on Thursday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures once again in the upper 70s to near 80.

By Thursday evening, a cold front will quietly pass through the region. No rain or storms are expected with the front, but cooler temperatures will filter in for the end of the week.

Friday through Sunday will see afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s and overnight readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The weather will remain dry through the weekend with next chance of rain not arriving until early next week.

