Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosting gun buyback

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a gun buyback later this month.

According to a GCSO press release, the department will give a $100 Walmart gift card to anyone turning in a firearm on Saturday, April 28.

Firearms will be accepted at the sheriff’s office, located at 430 N. Fraser St., from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and at the Litchfield substation at 14363 Ocean Hwy., in Pawleys Island from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the release stated.

According to the GCSO, all firearms will be accepted, no questions asked and with no identification required. Participants must be at least 21 years old and all weapons must be unloaded.

For more information, call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

