One Horry County suspect charged with assault and battery, another with domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities want two suspects off the streets and are asking the public to help make that happen.

First up is Tremayne Tyrone Green, 22, who is charged with domestic violence for an incident last Wednesday.

Horry County police say when they arrived at Redenbo Drive in Loris, one victim said he was contacted by a second victim, his ex-girlfriend, who wanted to show him results of a paternity test.

While the two were talking, Green, who is the woman's current boyfriend, showed up and said he wanted to speak to his girlfriend so the other man went outside. That's when he heard a gunshot.

Green and his girlfriend came out of the building and were arguing when the suspect asked if the two were still seeing each other, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly shot another round into the air. The two men started fighting, with Green allegedly hitting the other man in the head with the gun and biting him before driving off. His last known address is on Cheryl Road in Loris.

Next is Dorian D. Williams, who is facing assault and battery charges.

He's 24 years old and police say on April 3, Williams and the victim started arguing at a home on Valley Forge Road in Horry County.

The victim's eyes were reportedly swollen and she had marks and bruises. Williams allegedly threw her down a set of stairs. She says he also punched her in the face.

Williams’ last known address is on Huntington Court in Conway.

