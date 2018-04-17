Scoles defeats incumbent Courtney in runoff election for Surfside Beach Town Council seat

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Write-in candidate Debbie Scoles has defeated incumbent Tim Courtney in Tuesday’s runoff election for a seat on the Surfside Beach Town Council.

According to the unofficial results, 702 votes were cast for the two hopefuls. Of that number, Scoles received 63 percent of the vote.

In the April 3 general election, current councilman David Pellegrino and Bruce Dietrich earned enough votes to earn two of the three seats up for grabs.

Tuesday's runoff followed a complaint by former candidate Cabell Young, who claimed votes for Scoles weren't handled properly.

The certification hearing for Tuesday’s runoff is Thursday at 10 a.m., at town council chambers, located at 115 U.S. 17 North.

