‘I’ve never seen her look like that before:’ Parents talk child’s attempted abduction in Dillon County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Shannon Davis and Eugene Reaves say their daughter was almost kidnapped near their restaurant in Lake View. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The parents of the girl in one of the attempted child abductions in Dillon County are speaking out.

Eugene Reaves and Shannon Davis said Saturday evening their 8-year-old daughter was approached by a man in a white van on the corner of South Main Street and East Third Avenue in the Lake View area.

“My little girl was terrified,” Davis said.

The area where their daughter was almost kidnapped happened to be right next to their restaurant, Dairy Maid. The parents said it was around 6 p.m. when their daughter ran into the restaurant, out of breath and afraid, saying a man had offered her $100 to get in the van and go down the street with him.

“She was crying, but she was … the look on her face … I never seen her look like that before,” Davis said.

Reaves said he then got in his truck and went after the van, but was unsuccessful.

“When the gentleman came down that street, he just barely slowed down and almost turned his van over making this turn, heading towards Nichols,” Reaves said.

Surveillance video from the Exxon gas station across the street caught part of the incident. Lake View Police Chief Wayne Campbell identified the van as a Ram Promaster 2500 or 3500 model.

Campbell said the video showed the white van circling the area, then stop on East Third Avenue beside the restaurant. He said he didn’t see the girl approach the van, but he did see the girl ride her bike back toward the restaurant.

“I was glad that she was safe at that moment, but the next day and then the next day, you know, the more I think about it he could have easily just got out and grabbed her,” Davis said.

The parents said others in the community have also seen that same van at a park in the area. The very next day, Sunday, another incident with the same van was reported just outside Lake View on Road 30.

Davis and Reaves said they hope the man is caught soon, because next time it could be worse.

“It hurts me to have to look at her and see her hurt and scared, but I know she’s safe,” Davis said. “But there’s going to be child that’s not going to be safe.”

WMBF News requested the surveillance video from Lake View police but were told it is not yet available.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Lake View Police Department at (843) 759-2119.

