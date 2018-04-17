‘You are a hero to me:’ First responders, teen recognized for response to Windsor Green fire

Horry County's fire department was commended for their efforts in battling last Thursday's Windsor Green fire. (Source: Horry County Government)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council took time at the top of their Tuesday meeting to recognize both the county’s fire rescue department and a 16-year-old teen, whose actions saved lives after a fire broke out at the Windsor Green condo complex last Thursday night.

Chairman Mark Lazarus banged his gavel five minutes after the meeting started, noting that time frame was how long it took first responders to arrive on scene after the initial calls came in about the blaze.

“Those men and women went above and beyond to save the lives of a lot of people that night,” Lazarus said.

Then, a video was played that showed the inside of the county’s 911 center. Accompanying that footage was audio of the actual emergency calls that were heard through the council chamber’s speaker system.

After the video presentation, Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner went over response statistics for the fire, which injured seven people, destroyed a condo building and left 16 residents homeless. He said first responders were initially dispatched to Windsor Green at 9:14 p.m. on April 12.

Ultimately, 92 HCFR members and 24 pieces of apparatus were on scene to battle the blaze, according to Tanner. The county department also received mutual aid from the city of Myrtle Beach and the Conway Fire Department.

Following the chief’s report, two resolutions were adopted to recognize the heroism of two people who were on scene that night.

One of those honored was Horry County firefighter Davis Trussell, who arrived on the scene and began rendering aid to residents who jumped from second- and third-floor balconies to escape the burning building.

Trussell was also praised for his heroism in using an extension ladder to climb to a second-floor condo and rescue a woman who was trapped and unable to make it out a window. He was credited with not only saving her life, but her dog’s life as well.

Then there was 16-year-old Blake Cannon, the teen who was recognized for saving the life of a small child.

According to the resolution, Cannon caught a 3-year-old after the father dropped the child from the balcony of the burning building.

“You are a hero to me,” Lazarus said as he handed Cannon a copy of the resolution. “You just stepped up to the call of duty and you saved a child’s life that night.”

Cannon’s remarks were short and sweet – “I just want to say thank you to everybody.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.