City council ponders Superblock redevelopment options at budget retreat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders are still undecided on what to do with the Superblock.

On Tuesday, city council members once again discussed possibilities for the area during day two of their budget retreat.

“What we are talking about today is the possibility of locating a new library and EdVenture Children’s Museum together so they can share some common spaces,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Bethune and the city council got a look at LS3P’s designs for a new library and children’s museum on Tuesday, but officials say there’s still not a price tag on the project.

According to the mayor, the city isn’t ready to move forward with any plans.

“The next step is to bring in a strategic planner, someone who could help us look at the entire scope of the area, the best use of the space and the size of each space,” she said.

Bethune says she is set on making part of the downtown an arts district.

“We need it to attract new businesses to want to come here, we need it for our visitors, we need it for our residents,” she said. “They’re coming from areas that they have those types of facilities in their communities and the people that move here from up north expect those types of entities.”

Although Bethune says a performing arts district is what the city needs, council members announced they’re not sure if they still want to move forward with Coastal Carolina University’s plans to use Superblock space for a new theater.

Earlier this year, the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation accepted a letter of intent from CCU, giving the university first right of refusal on much of the property. That expires near the end of May.

“Now we do have these tax incentives and these credits available, so maybe the right place is no longer where it was planned before which was near the convention center,” Bethune said. “But it might make sense to locate it as part of the cultural arts district in downtown and we do have the tax credits available to use for that as well.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.