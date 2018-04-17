Already charged in separate March incident, Florence man faces counts for alleged 2017 sexual assault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man already accused of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct is facing similar charges in a second case from more than one year ago.

Florence police say Ron Jermaine Daniels, 42, is also responsible for forcing a victim behind a home in April 2017 before forcing them to have sex with him.

That incident reportedly happened on South Dargan Street.

Daniels turned himself into police earlier this month in reference to a March 30 incident on East Pine Street.

Investigators say they are still looking into additional allegation against Daniels. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police.

