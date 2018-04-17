Horry County burn ban to go into effect Wednesday morning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective Wednesday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, the ban is being implemented due to predicted weather conditions. It will impact the unincorporated areas of Horry County and will remain in place until further notice.

Low relative humidity and extreme wind speeds will create an extreme fire danger, the release stated.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.