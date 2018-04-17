Bond granted for suspect in Waffle House shooting that injured a woman

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bond was set for the North Carolina man accused of shooting a woman while sitting in a car parked at a Myrtle Beach Waffle House on Sunday.

Dayln Barber, 22, of Pine Bluff, N.C., was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, brandishing/displaying a firearm ostentatiously, discharging a firearm within the city limits, and obstruction of justice.

His bond was set at $15,464.

Throughout Tuesday morning’s bond hearing, it was noted the shooting appeared to be accidental. The judge mentioned “this is what happens when you play with guns,” and said Barber showed recklessness in his actions.

The suspect’s attorney said Barber is a high school graduate without a criminal records. Both he and the victim were reportedly in Myrtle Beach for the weekend with a group on vacation.

According to the victim’s mother, the woman was shot in the kidney, had surgery and was undergoing more procedures Tuesday at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Barber is scheduled to appear back in court on May 7.

