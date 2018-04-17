Police investigating after shots fired at vehicle in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a car was struck by gunfire Monday night, according to an incident report from the Bennettsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Moore Street just before 10:30 p.m., the report states. A 42-year-old woman told police she went out to her front yard after hearing gunshots. The report says the woman saw a burgundy four-door car, possibly a Toyota Corolla with black rims, in the roadway. Police took photos of the car that was struck; a possible “projectile” was located in the front passenger seat.

No one was injured in the incident.

