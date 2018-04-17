Holocaust survivor shares stories with Myrtle Beach students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students at Ocean Bay Middle School left school Tuesday with a lesson they will likely never forget after hearing a first-hand account from one of the few remaining Holocaust survivors.

Marion Blumenthal Lazan endured six-and-a-half years in concentration camps with her family, including Bergen-Belsen in Germany. Now 83, she was only a child at the time.

She spoke to over 100 students of her experiences living in Nazi concentration camps - where malnutrition, filth and death were a normal part of that experience - and how she managed to keep hope in the face of adversity during the world's darkest hours. Lazan also showed students the yellow star she and other Jews were forced to wear on their clothes.

Lazan was one of an estimated three million Holocaust survivors. Today, there are reportedly fewer than 100,000 left alive. She says she's grateful to share her story so no one will forget the horrors she — and so many others — witnessed.

“It is so important that it’s done now because today’s generation is the very last generation that who’ll hear these stories first-hand, have their questions answered but above all made to understand the lessons learned from our dark period in history,” she said.

Lazan travels internationally sharing her stories, regularly speaking to school groups. Her next stop is Akron, Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.