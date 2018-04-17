Tanger Outlets hiring for part-time, full-time positions ahead of summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tanger Outlets are hiring about 75 full-time and part-time positions for the summer season at both locations on the Grand Strand, according to a press release from the retailer.

Positions are available immediately. For a full listing of available positions, click here.

Tanger Outlets are located at two locations in Myrtle Beach: Hwy 17 Shopper Services, Suite 210 10835 Kings Road and Hwy 501 Shopper Services, Suite M115 4635 Factory Stores Blvd.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.