Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week. The suspects were caught on video leaving in a four door black car.

If you have any information, call detectives at 843-280-5506.

