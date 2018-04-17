Willowglen Academy to open new program to help serve those with special needs

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Willowglen Academy is in the process of opening a new program in Surfside Beach. The organization currently has three programs in South Carolina and will open its fourth center on Glenns Bay Road.

The executive director for Willowglen Academy in South Carolina, Teresa Vassar, said it’s important to have different programs to fit different people’s needs. She said it will be a therapeutic foster care with ABA and community-based services.

Vassar said they chose to bring the center here because it's a needed service in the area. She also said there are very few therapeutic foster care placing agencies in the area, and even fewer to work with children with autism and developmental delays.

Therapeutic foster care and community service specialist, Stephanie Olson, said in the future, they plan to use the space for even more.

“We are also eventually hoping to open this office to ABA services for the autism population, individual therapy services, possibly some behavior modification services, anything that we can offer to keep kids in their home community is what we’re hoping to do here,” said Olson.

Willowglen Academy is aiming to open the new center on Glenns Bay Road sometime this summer.

They are also currently looking for foster care parent volunteers. If you would like to learn more on how to get involved, click here.

