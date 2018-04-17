Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Earl Little, 43, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on $5,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly