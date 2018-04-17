FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A dry cold front will quietly move through the area late Thursday and usher in another drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Friday through the weekend will feature daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

The forecast remains dry through the rest of week and into the weekend with the only risk of rain holding off until early next week.

