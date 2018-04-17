MBPD holds active shooter training at Myrtle Beach HS

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Captain Eric DiLorenzo with Myrtle Beach Police led a presentation at Myrtle Beach High School Monday night on what to do in an active shooter situation.

Students involved in a leadership program at MBHS arranged for DiLorenzo to give the presentation as part of a project on school safety.

This comes two months after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that resulted in the deaths of 17 students. That incident resonates with high school students.

“Being a high school student, it hits,” Sydney Monckton, a senior at MBHS said. “You hear it on the news, and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, that could be me and those could be my classmates and my teachers.’”

The three points DiLorenzo wanted to get across in the presentation were “avoid, deny and defend.” Those three commands are similar to stop, drop and roll in fires. Avoid means avoid the situation by running away. Deny means deny the shooter entry to the room you’re in by locking the door or stacking furniture in front of it. Defend means defend yourself from the shooter however you can if it gets to that point.

The presentation was useful for Katie Belissary, a mother of two.

“You turn your children over to the school every day,” Belissary said. “And you assume they’re safe, and most of the time they are extremely safe, but you never know when something terrible like this could happen.”

She says she’ll use the knowledge she learned from the presentation to make sure her kids are safe in school.

