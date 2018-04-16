Surfside Beach police officer, second driver injured in crash

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A driver failed to yield the right-of-way and crashed into a Surfside Beach police patrol vehicle Monday night, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

Hofmann said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on the frontage road near Ultimate California Pizza.

The chief added that both the driver and the police officer were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

