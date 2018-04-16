Pee Dee city a finalist in USA Today’s ‘Best Small Town Cultural Scene’ contest

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – USA Today is asking its readers to select their favorite small towns with a vibrant cultural scene, and Lake City in Florence County is one of 20 finalists in the running to be the best of the best.

According to USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest, a panel of experts nominated the country’s 20 best small town cultural scenes because of their ability to make a “big cultural punch” through museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars.

Lake City was noted for its annual ArtFields festival, along with its Jones-Carter Gallery, the South Carolina Tobacco Festival, and the Rhythm & Q’s BBQ and Live Museum Competition.

As of Monday at 9:15 p.m., Lake City was in first place on the poll’s leaderboard.

People can vote once per day until polls close on Monday, May 14 at 12 p.m. The winners will be announced on Friday, May 18.

To cast a vote, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.