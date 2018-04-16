Student Spotlight: Student doesn't let learning disabilities stop her from succeeding

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Zori Thomas is an eighth grader who isn't just focused on school, but also on the business she started when she was 11 years old.

It's called "Soap and Soothe by JammyGirl."

"I wanted a hobby to help me to be calm ... and that's how I got into soap making," Thomas said.

The teen suffers from learning disabilities and severe anxiety. Her business got started when she sold cupcake soaps to her friends. Since then, Thomas has grown it from her mother's kitchen to the living room, and also sells at local festivals and farmer's markets.

"We want to be in five stores by the end of the year," Thomas said when talking about her 2018 goals.

She said her JammyGirl soaps are already sold at one Missouri store, Naturally Designed.

Thomas is adopted and uses “Adoption Rocks” and “Crush Life's Obstacles” as her inspirational business platforms. She said she hopes her soap and bath and beauty business can inspire others to succeed.

The teen is home-schooled, and her mother said she earns school credits through her business. Thomas wants to keep growing it throughout high school and plans to attend Coastal Carolina University for college, where she hopes to be part of the university's LIFE Program.

If you want to help Thomas grow her business, you can find her at local festivals and the Surfside Beach, Market Common and North Myrtle Beach farmer's markets.

You can find her website here: Soap and Soothe by JammyGirl

