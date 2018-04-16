Windsor Green residents hire attorneys following fire at complex that injured seven

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A family living at the Windsor Green condominium complex when a fire broke out last week has hired a law firm to investigate.

According to a press release, the law firm of Morgan & Morgan was hired by the Alewine family, who were residents of the property that burned down on April 12.

The family, which consists of Brian and Krisha Alewine and their minor children, suffered injuries and damages as a result of the fire, the release states.

Benjamin Wilson, an attorney at Morgan & Morgan, is leading the investigation. He is looking to determine the cause of the fire, which left seven injured, and whether negligence on the part of the Windsor Green owners could be to blame.

Thursday’s fire is the second major blaze to break out at Windsor Green in the last five years. In March 2013, what started as a brush fire quickly spread, leading to 26 building being destroyed or damaged and dozens of people being left homeless.

“Two catastrophic fires within a five-year period speaks volumes,” Wilson said in a statement. “There was a breakdown somewhere and we intend to find out why. We will do everything possible to prevent a third incident at this property.”

