FIRST ALERT: Chilly night followed by a big warm up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A cold night tonight will give way to a mid week warm up.

Gusty winds will diminish tonight with clear skies and fast-falling temperatures. By Tuesday morning, readings will drop all the way into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s across the Grand Strand.

Tuesday will see another round of sunny skies and less wind as temperatures start to warm up. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland.

A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will quietly move through the area late Thursday and usher in another drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Friday through the weekend will feature daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

The forecast remains dry through the rest of week and into the weekend with the only risk of rain holding off until early next week.

