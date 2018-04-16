Four charged with sexually assaulting woman at Florence County apartment

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Clockwise, from top left: Malik Chestnut, Marshevis Ellington, Jr., Quinton Folk and Jaylen Still (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened last month in Florence County.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Quinton James Folk, Malik Laquan Chestnut, Jaylen Deondre Still and Marshevis Devaughnu Ellington, Jr., were each charged with third-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

Still was released on a $10,000 surety bond, while Folk and Chestnut were each released on $5,000 surety bonds, the release stated. A bond hearing for Ellington was set for Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim alleged she was sexually assaulted several times while “mentally incapacitated due to alcohol intoxication,” the release stated. The incident happened at 4711 Patriot Lane Apartments in Florence County.

As the investigation continues, additional arrests are possible, according to the press release.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.